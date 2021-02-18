While many have the opportunity to work from home or are staying home for COVID, Frankfort and Franklin County’s first responders don’t have that luxury.
After a week of snow upon ice upon sleet upon frigid temperatures, things have been pretty good, according to some first responders. Most people have been staying home and off the roads.
“I was joking with people (that) we’ve been practicing for the last year and a half about staying home,” Frankfort Police K-9 officer David Duncan said. “Let’s keep it up.”
Fewer cars on the road helps those tasked with responding to emergencies in Franklin County.
“It really hasn’t been too bad,” FPD Lt. Scott Tracy said. “I think people are doing a good job about staying off the roads. We haven’t had a lot of people out.
“Maybe COVID is helping out with that. People are used to being home.”
Conditions can vary from day to day, and hour to hour in some cases.
“(Tuesday) I came out at 5:30 a.m.,” Tracy said. “The roads were pretty treacherous. It took the roads until about noon when they started looking better.”
Getting ready
Working in bad conditions can lead to longer hours and much time spent in the elements. With city officers working 12-hour shifts and firefighters working for 24, preparation can be important.
“You could very easily be out working a major accident,” Tracy said. “You’d better dress warm from head to toe. After that, I don’t look at my day a lot differently. I probably pack a few more snacks in my cruiser.”
As a K-9 officer, Duncan's preparations are different. Duncan and K-9 Agent could be called out at any time, he said, and could involve tracking people across land or through creeks.
Agent, a German shepherd from Poland, is already well suited for cold temperatures. Getting wet is a major concern, Duncan said, along with salt on sidewalks and roads.
“Everyone is salting their sidewalks, but that wreaks havoc on his paws and pads,” Duncan said. “I have boots if he needs them. The biggest thing is taking care of his feet.”
Duncan puts extra towels in his cruiser, in case he or Agent gets wet. He also stocks up on extra blankets for people he interacts with. Duncan’s cruiser is set up for carrying Agent, not people, so there may not be a warm vehicle for people to wait in until another officer arrives.
“If I’m out with a family, I need something for them,” he said. “The cold temperatures add a whole different level of difficulty to the job. With the weather, when we arrest someone, their well-being is a concern.”
If firefighters respond to a structure fire during the cold, Frankfort Fire and EMS firefighter/paramedic Chris Williams said the department’s administrative personnel respond with tents and heaters so that firefighters can warm up. There are usually ambulances on the scene as well so first responders can get out of the weather.
His biggest concern is making it to the station on time for his shift.
“As a firefighter and first responder, we have a duty to show up for each other,” Williams said. “If we don’t, the person who is finishing a 24-hour shift has to stay. I allot more time in the morning because it’s my duty to relieve the guys who have been working for 24 hours.”
Added risk
For firefighters, winter can be a prime time for house fires, particularly in bitter cold, as people try to stay warm.
A week ago, city firefighters responded to a structure fire on Pleasant Hill Drive likely caused by a space heater.
Williams said more people use their fireplaces in frigid weather. If they have not been properly cleaned or maintained, they can be a cause of house fires as well. Carbon monoxide poisoning from space heaters is another risk.
“We’ve been on calls where people bring the grill in the house for heat,” he said. “There was a recent fire from a space heater.”
Out and about
In recent years, officers have been switching to all-wheel-drive vehicles as regular police cruisers, rather than rear-wheel-drive vehicles.
“I’ve been a Frankfort police officer since 2004,” Tracy said. “When I first came, all we had was rear-wheel-drive. There were lots of places we couldn’t access. (AWD) has made a world of difference.”
Firefighters and EMS crews don’t often have that luxury. While the department provides fire service within the city limits, it provides EMS coverage for all of Franklin County.
“The ambulance is a little worse because it’s a heavier vehicle,” Williams said. “Obviously it's a little worse with lights and sirens going to emergency calls.
“The sense of urgency is always there on an emergency run. You have to rein that in because of the conditions. We’re in a vehicle that weighs 20,000 pounds.”
Williams said the ambulances and fire trucks are equipped with automatic chains to aid in traction, but they don’t make the vehicles impervious to the conditions.
Caution is the name of the game.
“If I get a call, I’ll take more time,” Tracy said. “If I end up in a ditch, I’m not doing anyone any good.”
Motorists should give first responders a little extra space on the roads.
“If you see us in an emergency lane, if it’s possible to move over a lane, give some distance if possible,” Williams said. “That’s personal for me. My dad is a police officer in Ohio. He had a couple people in his department get killed, so he worked for tougher laws.”
Snow vs. cold
In a week where central Kentucky has been hit with sleet, freezing rain, ice, bitter cold and snow, one can be more than enough to deal with. Preferences, though, can vary among responders because of their duties.
“I’m from New York,” Duncan said. “I love the snow.
“Snow we can deal with. When you start stacking storms on top of another, that’s hard to deal with.”
Williams said he would rather have cold temperatures and clear roads than the others.
“I think I’d rather deal with the cold,” he said. “Most of the time, we’re not dealing with super cold. As pretty as the snow is and as nostalgic as it is, I’d rather deal with the cold.”
The biggest issue with snow and ice is how it restricts access to victims’ homes, he said. If there is any ice or snow, the ambulance may not be able to get close to the residence, leaving EMTs and paramedics to carry their equipment, including stretchers, to the patient and back.
“The roads may be clearing up, but the driveways aren’t,” William said.
Waiting to thaw
Meteorologists are predicting a break in the cold this weekend, which, coupled with some sunshine, should help melt much of what has built up on the roads and elsewhere.
“People need to be a little more patient with it,” Duncan said. “Make a pot of chili that’ll last a couple days and enjoy the beauty.”
