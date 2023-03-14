Anyone who loves to wear green and celebrate all things Ireland, but missed the parades in Louisville and Lexington last weekend, fear not. Some restaurants in downtown Frankfort have you covered.
As one of the few places in Frankfort with Guinness on tap, Mortimer Bibb's Public House on St. Clair Street is planning a full evening of events starting at 5 p.m. on Friday.
Karl Lawrence, who owns and operates the pub, said St. Patrick's Day last year was one of their biggest days of the year despite COVID-19 restrictions and this year they are looking for more of the same, minus the pandemic.
"St. Clair is going to be closed off to traffic, so we will have tables out front," Lawrence noted. "We are going to have a beer stand out front for people who are standing in line to get in because we always at capacity in the bar. We are going to have a bagpiper playing outside and live music inside."
In addition to properly poured Guinness, Mortimer Bibb's will also have a wide selection of Irish whiskey to go along with food specials such as shepherd's pie.
Around the corner from Bibb's on Broadway, Capital Cellars will kickoff its celebration starting at 5:30 p.m. BouDanny's Cajun Magic food truck will be parked outside the cellars, slinging traditional Irish dishes with a cajun tilt.
For those who would rather wait until Saturday to celebrate, Sig Luscher Brewery will be pulling out all the stops throughout the day and night.
Starting at noon, the brewery will begin the festivities for adults and kids alike with assorted food trucks and beer releases.
From noon to 2 p.m. there will be a petting zoo on property featuring horses from Ancora Stables as well as lawn games in the beer garden.
To wind down the holiday, local band Sorry ATARI will play a show starting at 7 p.m.
Tim Luscher, the brewery's proprietor said that St. Patrick's Day is always a big deal at Sig.
"We do this every year," he told The State Journal. "It was the first celebration that we had at the new brewery. For us it's our spring festival and end of winter celebration. It's when we get to see everyone who has been hibernating over the last three months."
