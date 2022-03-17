A major project will begin soon to repair and renovate the Capitol dome, Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday, that is expected to take two years to complete.
During a press conference, Beshear explained the scope of the work, which will begin during the spring.
The work will include replacing the 80-year-old terra cotta tiles, installing waterproofing, structural repairs and removing algae and other organic material from the dome.
Beshear said this project is long overdue on the building, which first opened in 1910.
“The structural integrity itself has come into question, meaning we can no longer wait to do it,” he said.
The first step will be construction of extensive scaffolding around the entire dome, he stated, to provide access for historic preservation experts and specialty contractors, as they assess the damage and prepare construction plans.
“Materials needed to assemble the scaffolding will be delivered to the Capitol in early April,” he said, “and it’s estimated it will take two months to erect the scaffolding, which will remain in place for approximately two years.”
Beshear called the lengthy project the right thing to do.
“It’s necessary for the safety of the people in this building that I am fully committed to," he said. "It’s my responsibility and it’s critical to this building itself, which is of such historic significance. We’re just being asked to sacrifice a little bit and how our view will look for the next couple years, to make sure that this dome and Capitol stand for the decades to come, for the Kentuckians who come to visit, or come here to work.”
The work will be performed by a team of nationally recognized professionals, according to the governor, who have performed similar work on domes in the Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia Capitols, as well as the United States Supreme Court building.
“This project is part of a multi-year renovation and restoration, that got underway in 2020,” Beshear said. “You’ve seen a whole lot of construction around these grounds the last couple years. These were things that were put off for a long time, but we’re going to do the necessary work so that our kids and our kids’ kids can enjoy this historic campus.”
He credits the General Assembly for stepping up with significant funding to upgrade electrical, mechanical and plumbing system repairs and upgrades, since the 2018 budget, and although the 2022 biennial budget has not yet been enacted, all versions being considered contain additional money.
“With periodic maintenance, the refurbishment of this dome will provide us at least another 50 years, once it’s completed, of being able to see that incredible sight without scaffolding, and having it safe for our people here in the building,” the governor concluded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.