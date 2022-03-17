A major project will begin soon to repair and renovate the Capitol dome, Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday, that is expected to take two years to complete.

During a press conference, Beshear explained the scope of the work, which will begin during the spring.

The work will include replacing the 80-year-old terra cotta tiles, installing waterproofing, structural repairs and removing algae and other organic material from the dome.

Capitol dome project 031722.jpg

This rendering shows the scaffolding that will be needed to perform the restoration work to the Capitol dome. Gov. Andy Beshear said the scaffolding will be in place for two years. (Image provided)

Beshear said this project is long overdue on the building, which first opened in 1910.

“The structural integrity itself has come into question, meaning we can no longer wait to do it,” he said.

The first step will be construction of extensive scaffolding around the entire dome, he stated, to provide access for historic preservation experts and specialty contractors, as they assess the damage and prepare construction plans.

“Materials needed to assemble the scaffolding will be delivered to the Capitol in early April,” he said, “and it’s estimated it will take two months to erect the scaffolding, which will remain in place for approximately two years.”

Beshear called the lengthy project the right thing to do.

“It’s necessary for the safety of the people in this building that I am fully committed to," he said. "It’s my responsibility and it’s critical to this building itself, which is of such historic significance. We’re just being asked to sacrifice a little bit and how our view will look for the next couple years, to make sure that this dome and Capitol stand for the decades to come, for the Kentuckians who come to visit, or come here to work.”

The work will be performed by a team of nationally recognized professionals, according to the governor, who have performed similar work on domes in the Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia Capitols, as well as the United States Supreme Court building.

“This project is part of a multi-year renovation and restoration, that got underway in 2020,” Beshear said. “You’ve seen a whole lot of construction around these grounds the last couple years. These were things that were put off for a long time, but we’re going to do the necessary work so that our kids and our kids’ kids can enjoy this historic campus.”

He credits the General Assembly for stepping up with significant funding to upgrade electrical, mechanical and plumbing system repairs and upgrades, since the 2018 budget, and although the 2022 biennial budget has not yet been enacted, all versions being considered contain additional money.

“With periodic maintenance, the refurbishment of this dome will provide us at least another 50 years, once it’s completed, of being able to see that incredible sight without scaffolding, and having it safe for our people here in the building,” the governor concluded.

