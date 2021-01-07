It took years of planning and nearly five months to complete, but former Frankfort Police Department Capt. David Schroerlucke achieved his dream of finishing his solo thru-hike of the Appalachian Trail (AT) on Tuesday.
Having gotten into a routine of waking up, packing, hiking all day, making shelter, cooking dinner and hanging his food in a tree so bears couldn’t get to it, Schroerlucke said completing the trail was unreal.
“I knew on an intellectual level that I was finishing, but emotionally and physically it was just another day,” he told The State Journal, adding he was ready to be done.
“I had hiked through some very bad weather,” Schroerlucke explained. “In at least one case there was weather bad enough that a single mistake could have been life-threatening. I was over sleeping outdoors in winter weather and ready for my own bed after several months on the trail.”
Schroerlucke started his 2,193-mile journey at Mt. Katahdin, Maine, on Aug. 7 and ended his hike in Springer Mountain, Georgia, on Tuesday.
Because he was a southbound AT hiker, of whom there are few compared to those who start in Georgia, he missed the climactic finish at Mt. Katahdin — Maine’s highest peak.
During his hike, he was on the trail for 134 days counting the 10 days when he recorded zero miles.
“I did this mostly to wait out bad weather,” he said, adding that he also spent a day at a hostel in Monson, Maine, passing a kidney stone, and spent a day eating and resting in Virginia because he felt like he was starving.
Schroerlucke also came home for a few days over Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were fewer hikers on the AT.
“The number of southbounders (like me) was a small fraction of the total northbounders this year,” he said. “So there were not many people on the trail attempting thru-hikes.”
But it was the great people he met along the way that really tell the story of his hike.
“There were so many people I met and ate with and hung out with in hostels. There were tons of hostel caretakers who were former thru-hikers who mentored us hikers as we proceeded south,” he said.
Mayo, the first friend he made on trail, was laid off due to COVID and decided to spend the year thru-hiking. He eventually found himself some female companionship on the trail with Watergirl, and they hiked together long after Schroerlucke pulled ahead of them on the trail.
Odie was a hiker who lived most of his life near the AT. He helps hikers and created a yearly yearbook to keep “classes” of hikers in touch after they go their separate ways and finish the trail or not.
“The people you meet and hike with are more about what the trail is all about than the trail itself,” Schroerlucke added.
Patriot was the first trail angel he met. A trail angel is someone who has a special place in their heart for thru-hikers, and sets up on the trail somewhere and feeds hikers or provides some other service or products to hikers to brighten their days and make the trail easier.
AT hikers are known by their trail names and Patriot gave Schroerlucke the handle Copper.
“The most interesting thing about the people you meet is how all the little things in the universe align to bring people of completely different backgrounds, from different places in the world, to the same little microcosm that the Appalachian Trail is,” he said.
“Some say that the Appalachian Trail is a 3-foot-wide, 2,193-mile-long city. I have found this to be accurate.”
The highlights from his hike included walking through Shenandoah National Park in Virginia in November after all the leaves had fallen and looking at the Milky Way without light pollution to dim the stars. He also climbed a rocky trail up Whitecap Mountain in Maine and was able to see 50 miles in every direction from the top.
“My favorite place was Franconia Ridge in New Hampshire. The ridge is part of the Presidential Mountain Range in the White Mountains. This area is all above treeline, and the day I hiked through winds were blowing at 70 plus miles an hour. There was an undercast, from which the mountains appeared to grow out of the clouds, making the views like something out of a fairy tale.”
There were hard days on the trail as well, mostly at the beginning of the hike when he hadn’t figured out his nutrition and his feet were shredded from the northeastern rocks. He wasn’t eating enough food at the right time. He was tired and his feet hurt until the blisters under the blisters healed. Eventually his feet toughened up. Now the soles of his feet are like “half-inch-thick boiled leather.”
His most difficult day was a 31.4-mile hike in Central Pennsylvania. But it wasn’t the mileage that made the day difficult; it was crossing a beaver dam.
“There was an alternate route which would have taken me a couple of miles out of my way, but it was not the actual Appalachian Trail, thus I would not be able to say I had completed the entire trail if I took the alternate route,” Schroerlucke said.
He chose to walk across the beaver dam barefoot because his hiking shoes would take a long time to dry out and his Crocs would become stuck in the mud at the bottom.
“I stepped onto the beaver dam, which was submerged under 8-12 inches of swamp water, and walked barefoot through the muck and stacked limbs, probing the stinking mud ahead of me with my trekking poles to make sure I didn't step off into deep water,” the retired police captain added. “Oh yeah, and I had to climb over trees that fell over the submerged beaver dam too!”
The AT hike changed him physically. During his five-month journey, Schroerlucke lost 40-45 pounds.
And while the hike was a solo endeavor, he dedicated it to first responders who didn’t make it to the end of their careers and the families who carried on without them.
Folks can support his hike by donating money to Supporting Heroes, an organization that honors the service and sacrifice of first responders who have given their lives in the line of duty.
“I have personally attended the funerals of fallen first responders and seen the work Supporting Heroes does for their families and agencies,” he said.
“They are the number one organization to help those first responders’ families, who unlike me, didn’t get the chance to retire.”
To donate to Schroerlucke’s cause, visit https://p2p.onecause.com/daveshikeforheroes/home?fbclid=IwAR2rs0eQr5ZdAPgRMkGj2i7GKpNi4AQ0_8yhV1D8UGjiFhoPvL45YFPBZx8
“My fundraiser is still open, and I would ask that anyone who has felt inspiration, hope, joy or peace by following this adventure to please contribute to Supporting Heroes to takes care of those left behind by those fallen first responders,” he said.
For his next adventure, Schroerlucke may try his hand at writing.
“I have a lot of material for a book about my police career and this crazy hike I just finished,” he said, adding at some point he will get another job and may attempt an ultramarathon in the future.
“I will see what opportunities arise. I believe God still has plans for me.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.