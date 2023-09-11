Rev. Dr. Jackson Brewer sings during the 16th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Memorial Celebration in January 2022 at South Frankfort Presbyterian Church. The event was hosted by the Frankfort/Franklin County Ministerial Association. Only those involved in the program were at the church. The celebration was streamed live on the church’s Facebook page. It will also be posted to the church’s YouTube channel and it will air on Cable 10 at various times this week. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
The Frankfort Interfaith Council’s annual Community Picnic will be 4 p.m. Sunday at Upper Cove Spring Archery Park pavilion on Cedar Cove Road in Frankfort. The public is invited to attend.
“Please bring a dish to share and join us in an afternoon of food and fellowship,” said David Rome, chairman of the interfaith council.
Honored guest this year will be Rev. Dr. Jack Brewer. He will be recognized as the recipient of the Interfaith Council’s 2023 Ruby Layson Award for promoting the interfaith qualities of justice, compassion and human kindness.
Brewer is a retired pastor of Frankfort First United Methodist Church, and a community leader who has served as chairman of the Frankfort-Franklin County Ministerial Association for many years. He has been an advocate and strong supporter of the local interfaith council since its formation, and frequently attends its community programs.
Layson, a charter member of the Interfaith Council, died in 2017. She was a journalist, educator, environmentalist, world traveler, and tireless worker for peace and equality.
The local Interfaith Council has members from the Christian, Islamic, Jewish, Hindu, Buddhist, Baha’i, Unitarian Universalist, Quaker and Rastafari religions.
“Please consider joining us Sunday as we continue to explore ways to spread compassion in Frankfort and beyond,” Rome said.
