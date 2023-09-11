011922_MLKService_hb_web-4.jpg

Rev. Dr. Jackson Brewer sings during the 16th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Memorial Celebration in January 2022 at South Frankfort Presbyterian Church. The event was hosted by the Frankfort/Franklin County Ministerial Association. Only those involved in the program were at the church. The celebration was streamed live on the church’s Facebook page. It will also be posted to the church’s YouTube channel and it will air on Cable 10 at various times this week. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

The Frankfort Interfaith Council’s annual Community Picnic will be 4 p.m. Sunday at Upper Cove Spring Archery Park pavilion on Cedar Cove Road in Frankfort. The public is invited to attend.

“Please bring a dish to share and join us in an afternoon of food and fellowship,” said David Rome, chairman of the interfaith council.

