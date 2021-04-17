Brighton Park Heights amended plan

The company that helped Kip Co. apply for a once-controversial zoning change near a high-traffic intersection on Versailles Road has completed an almost $1 million purchase of the property.

Last week, Legacy Property Group LLC, co-owned by Will Crumbaugh of Crumbaugh Properties, bought the 3.62-acre tract at 452 Versailles Road from Lexington-based Kip Co. LLC for $950,000. Crumbaugh said he worked with Kip Co. to apply for the zoning change from Limited Commercial District (CL) to General Commercial District (CG).

The Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission unanimously approved a zoning change for the property earlier this year with the condition that the body must approve all future development plans for the property, next to Independence Bank on the site of the former Frankfort Country Club.

The zoning change was finalized when the Frankfort City Commission heard first and second readings on the measure.

The property, dubbed "Brighton Park Heights," is located near Brighton Park, a retail space that includes the eastside Kroger. It sits next to White Castle, near the Bon Air Hills neighborhood.

Crumbaugh said that his company worked with Kip Co. to get the property rezoned and that the purchase was contingent on the rezoning. The rezoning, he said, was crucial for allowing a drive-thru window onto a building at the site.

“We're pursuing three or four different restaurant options, all of which would require a drive-thru,” Crumbaugh said. “I can't say what those names are right now, but I think in the next month or two that'll come to fruition, we'll be able to kind of release who's going to go in there as our as our anchor tenant.”

Earlier outcry against the zoning change came from some in an adjacent neighborhood because of previous plans for a 40-unit townhome development on the rear portion of the property. Those plans were scrapped late last year when Kip Co. amended its application to rescind a requested zoning change to High Density Multifamily.

Crumbaugh said that his use for the rear portion of the property is yet to be decided but that retail and a drive-thru space in the front is in the works.

“We'll probably do somewhere between 7,000 and 10,000 square feet of retail, out on the front of the property,” Crumbaugh said. “We’re keeping our options open with the back of the property. We'll have about another two acres back there to do something with, which we won't really even start working on that until 2022.”

