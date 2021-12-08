Kentucky State University alumni Lacy L. Rice Jr. concluded his service on the Internal Revenue Service’s nationwide Taxpayer Advocacy Panel (TAP) in November.

Rice, of Radcliff, was one of approximately 70 volunteers serving on the panel. As a representative for the state of Kentucky, Rice represented local taxpayers as well as worked on national issues for the Toll-Free Phone Lines Committee (TFPL). The TFPL is one of TAP’s six project committees and addresses taxpayer concerns related to customer service and efficiency with the IRS’ Toll-Free phone lines.

Rice chaired this committee for 2021 and has been an active member on the panel. He participated in several focus groups and projects and has done a significant amount of Outreach, spreading the word about TAP and working on projects meant to improve the taxpayer experience with the IRS. He created the first Facebook page for the state @KentuckyTAP.

Rice devoted hundreds of hours yearly to the TAP program. TAP members completing three years of service and outreach with the public receive an award in recognition of their contributions to the program. 

Taxpayers can contact the Taxpayer Advocacy Panel by calling 1-888-912-1227 or via the Internet at www.improveirs.org.

