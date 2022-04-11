Lacy L. Rice Jr., of Radcliff, concluded his service as a regular member of the Internal Revenue Service Taxpayer Advocacy Panel (TAP) in December 2021.

He served one year as an alternate and three years as one of the two members representing Kentucky. He was on the Toll-Free Phone Lines Committee (TFPL) all three years and chaired it in 2021 while also serving on the IRS TAP Joint Committee. He was committee vice-chair and served on the IRS TAP Outreach Committee in 2020. He served on the IRS TAP Internal Communications Committee in 2019 while serving on the TFPL Screening Sub-Committee.

Rice enjoyed mentoring other members of TAP his last two years and was a member of the 2020 Mentorship Program Committee/Workgroup. He also participated on several other focus groups and projects. His main work included spreading the word about TAP and working on projects meant to improve the taxpayer experience with the IRS.
 
He created the first two Facebook pages for states @KentuckyTAP and @TXIRSTAP. His final actions included completing a special task assigned by IRS TAP Director Terrie English in which he created new meeting procedures for use by future TAP committees. He also drafted the 2021 TFPL Committee annual report which is found in the 2021 IRS TAP Annual Report and used by the National Taxpayer Advocate when English addresses Congress. 
Rice received his Gold President's Volunteer Service Award pin Friday along with letters from President Joe Biden, a certificate from AmeriCorps, and a letter from English. Each panel member is required to volunteer a number of hours annually during their three year appointment. Rice eclipsed the number of hours that he was required to serve and received the top award possible. He performed his duties representing the Commonwealth of Kentucky proudly.

