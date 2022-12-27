There is an overwhelming tone of gratitude that emanates from Rick Sparks when he reflects on his last 17-years as the Franklin County Attorney, not to mention his last 30 plus years as a resident of Frankfort.
Born and raised in Letcher County, Sparks attended the University of Kentucky in the late 1980s and graduated with a degree in psychology. Shortly after graduating, he took a job in Franklin County as a social worker. A few years later he began commuting to the University of Louisville to study law.
"I went to law school at U of L and drove there everyday and then stuck around, because I like this town a lot," he stated during an interview with The State Journal. "It is a good place to raise kids and a good place to meet people. It is a good opportunity to enjoy a community as it's working. I just liked it. I could have gone anywhere to practice after law school, but we stayed here."
After earning his juris doctorate and passing the Kentucky bar exam, Sparks was hired on as an assistant county attorney under Jim Boyd.
"I wanted to be a criminal defense attorney, that was my goal," Sparks recalled. "Lo' and behold, I turned out to be a prosecutor of all things."
While he did not end up where he thought he might, Sparks said that he enjoyed the work anyway.
"I always have felt that it is like a bunch of people around a deck playing cards," he explained. "Everybody needs to know the game they are playing. Defense attorneys and prosecutors play the very same game, one way or the other, because in some way you are enforcing rules and laws and you are all aware of the game."
Sparks served as the assistant county attorney for 10 years until the summer of 2005 when Boyd resigned from office in the middle of his term.
Sparks said he gladly accepted the appointment to the position by then judge-executive Bob Roach.
Sparks recalled the conversation with Roach, "When Mr. Roach said 'hey, do you want to be county attorney?', I said absolutely yes. That is a great idea. He said, 'that means you are going to have to run for office at the end of the term' and I said fine. But I never had to."
Since his appointment, Sparks has run unopposed in four elections.
Sparks attributes his longevity in office to the fact that he and his staff put in the work.
"In the beginning I had 10 years in the office and everybody knew me," he noted. "Everyone knew what we were doing and how we were doing it and I think the local bar had a degree of comfort that this office would be maintained with a degree of professionalism and service. I think that we did everything we could do with what was available. We worked great with cops, lawyers, fiscal court and commissioners. We just realized we had a job to do and we did it."
The role of the county attorney in Franklin County plays a huge part in both criminal prosecution as well as being the legal advisor to the fiscal court and other county offices. As a result of that role, Sparks has had a hand in some huge decisions and projects over the last decade and a half.
"We got to build a new courthouse," Sparks said excitedly while going down the list of county projects he helped bring to fruition. "To me that was a good thing. We codified the law. That doesn't mean much to a lot of people, but to me that is a big deal. If you can't tell where the law is, why have it to begin with? We built a new public safety building, which is a great facility. Right now the Fiscal Court is working on a plan for Lakeview Park and I think that is a awesome opportunity."
In addition to those far reaching and very public issues, Sparks and his team has a hand in helping people who find themselves in trouble with the law. Issues that few people hear about or remember. Sometimes, Sparks himself forgets.
"Going back to when I was a social worker, I try to figure out solutions to problems people might have," he stated. "In some things, man, the gods themselves cannot assist. The problems are just too cosmically great. But sometimes if you can get in there and help people. I have had people come up to me and say 'that thing you did for me years ago really turned my life around when I was 21.' I am sorry that I don't remember, but they think that is really cool."
Over the years, Sparks has worked with five judge-executives, three Frankfort Mayors, three county sheriffs, more than 10 county magistrates and a whole host of city commissioners.
Through that time he has maintained a high level of respect for the people in the offices despite periodically being at odds with them over the best way to go about running the county. He quickly pointed out that despite the disagreements, he felt that the elected officials had the citizens' best interest at heart.
"Sometimes it was like chasing cats," Sparks noted. "But, the cool thing about cats is that they know where they are going. Having a community here that really tries to improve things, even if you think what they are saying is as crazy as can be, that is fine. You have a synergy, and when you have synergy that means people are thinking outside of the box and talking to people to move it forward. They are trying and that is a really cool thing to have in a community."
With his successor, Max Comley, set to be sworn in as county attorney on Jan. 3, Sparks says he is looking forward to having free time to spend with his two daughters, as well as catch up on some fishing around Franklin County and the country as a whole.
Despite those plans, Sparks said he will be keeping tabs on happenings around the county and when he can find a dependable wifi connection sitting on the side of a lake, he might even catch a fiscal court meeting on youtube.
"I can't believe that I came from where I came from to have what I consider to have a really decent job," he said with a smile. "You just have to find your niche. And when I got to do this job, I found my niche for the first time and I am going to be little sad on that first Tuesday that I don't have court, because I haven't not had court in a long time."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.