Dr. Lauren Ridderikhoff is managing being pregnant and a practicing physician during a pandemic.
And she’s doing it well.
Ridderikhoff and her husband, David, are expecting triplets, and she was the first pregnant woman in Franklin County to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in December.
“The hospital (Frankfort Regional Medical Center) was the first with the vaccine, and I had mine the very first night they did vaccines,” she said. “So I was the first pregnant woman in Franklin County to receive the vaccine, which is kind of cool.”
Ridderikhoff said her doctors recommended she get the vaccine because she’s in a high risk group.
“Knowing that the type of vaccine it is can’t alter the babies’ DNA and the fact there were no adverse outcomes with the women in the (vaccine) study or their babies was reassuring to me,” Ridderikhoff said.
The vaccine was an mRNA vaccine, which is not a live vaccine and does not use an infectious element, meaning it carries no risk of causing disease in the person vaccinated, according to CDC on its website www.cdc.org.
Ridderikhoff, who practices family medicine with the Capital Medical Group, said that information is useful when talking to patients about the vaccine.
“I think people are sometimes apprehensive about vaccines, specifically this one because it was developed so quickly and we don’t know all the specific long-term affects,” she said. “But this isn’t a live virus, and it can’t alter DNA. A lot of it is educating patients.”
Ridderikhoff has also received her booster vaccine.
“I had a sore arm after the first vaccine,’ she said. “With the second vaccine I had body aches, fatigue and a headache. That lasted about 18 hours, and then I was 100%.
“That seems to be happening with people receiving the booster dose.”
Ridderikhoff said her due date is technically June 8, but it’s not recommended that triplet pregnancies go the full 40 weeks. Instead she’s looking at her pregnancy going to 34 or 35 weeks, which would put her delivery at the end of April.
“They tell me I’m having a textbook triplet pregnancy,” she said. “I’m definitely feeling large and in charge.”
Ridderikhoff has been keeping a full workload between seeing patients in person and online.
“The pandemic has definitely changed things,” she said. “One good thing has been the use of telehealth to evaluate and treat patients.”
As her pregnancy progresses, Ridderikhoff said she’ll be transitioning to more telehealth work, but she’s comfortable seeing patients in person.
“We’re following every single state and federal guideline,” she said. “With every patient I wear an N95 mask. I wear gloves with every single patient.
“I’m more worried about getting it (the virus) out in the community than I am in the office.”
