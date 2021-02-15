Frankfort, KY (40601)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 14F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 14F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%.