Shelly Headen

Shelly Headen waves from a hot air balloon in a field on Leonardwood Drive Friday evening. Dominion Senior Living of Frankfort residents were given an opportunity to go up in the balloon. It was Shelly's first time and she couldn't wait. She was the first resident to go up. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

Several seniors got a chance to view Friday's sunset from a vantage point they never have — a hot air balloon.

Residents at Dominion Senior Living of Frankfort on Leonardwood Drive were treated to rides in a hot air balloon that was tethered to the ground.

"I've never been in one," said Shelly Headen, who went first. "I'm so excited."

Bill Barnes

Bill Barnes, left, talks to the pilot after lifting off Friday evening. Several Dominion Senior Care of Frankfort residents went up in the balloon, which was tethered to the ground. Many other residents watched from the porch. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

Priscilla and Bill Barnes were also first-timers but said they thoroughly enjoyed the view. Bill pointed at and waved to fellow residents on the way down.

Bill and Priscilla Barnes

Bill and Priscilla Barnes wave as they go up in a hot air balloon Friday at Dominion Senior Living of Frankfort. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

"I never thought I'd get to do this," Priscilla added.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription