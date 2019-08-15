The right lane of westbound Interstate 64 is closed at the overpass over Cardwell Lane (KY 2817) in Franklin County, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Maintenance crews will make repairs to the bridge deck at mile point 51.5 and expect to reopen the lane this evening.
Motorists should expect delays and use alternate routes if possible. Drivers should slow down and use extra caution when approaching, traveling through or traveling around the work zone.
All work is subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways. Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information.