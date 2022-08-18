One lane of Interstate 64 East in Franklin County will be closed tonight.

right lane closed

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced a scheduled closure for the right lane between Exit 53 for U.S. 127 to mile marker 55, about three miles before Exit 58 for U.S. 60 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

