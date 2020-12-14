right lane closed

The right lane of Interstate 64 East in Franklin County will be closed Tuesday night as a crew performs ditch work.

The closure will occur from 6-11 p.m. on I-64 East between mile marker 53 (near the U.S. 127 interchange) and mile marker 55, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Drivers should use caution while traveling through the work zone.

