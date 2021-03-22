One lane of Interstate 64 East in Franklin County will be closed Tuesday from 6-11 p.m.

right lane closed

Crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be performing ditching work and the right lane between mile marker 53 (near the U.S. 127 interchange) and mile marker 56 of I-64 East will be closed.

Drivers should use caution and heed signage while traveling through the work zone.

The date and duration of this work may be adjusted for inclement weather or other unforeseen delays. Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information.

