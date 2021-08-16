There has been an immediate lane closure of the right lane on Interstate 64 West in Franklin County while Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews perform bridge deck repairs.

right lane closed

The repairs are being made on the bridge just before the KY 151 interchange and the right lane of I-64 West is closed.

Drivers should heed signage and use caution while traveling through the work zone or seek an alternate route.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription