Interstate 64 West in Franklin County will be down to one lane from 6-11 p.m. tonight.

right lane closed

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists that the right lane will be closed between mile marker 57 (KY 2821/Hanly Lane underpass) and mile marker 55 (KY 1263/Johnson Road overpass) about two miles before Exit 53 for U.S. 127. Crews will be ditching the rock cuts.

