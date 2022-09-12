Motorists can expect the right lane of Interstate 64 West in Franklin County to be closed from 6-11 p.m. Tuesday.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the closure will be between mile marker 57 (one mile past Exit 58 for U.S. 60) and mile marker 55 (near the KY 1263 overpass). Crews will continue ditching along the rock cuts.

