The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of an Interstate 64 West lane closure scheduled for Tuesday.

right lane closed

The right lane from mile marker 55 (near the KY 1263 overpass) to mile marker 54 (just before Old Lawrenceburg Road/KY 420 overpass) will be closed for ditching along the rock cuts. Work is scheduled from 6-11 p.m. Drivers should use caution and heed signage while traveling through the work zone.

The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information.

