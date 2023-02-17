The numbers of children in foster care and waiting to be adopted don’t tell a complete story.
They don’t tell how children and families can be helped, and how communities can offer support.
On Thursday, an OCA (Orphan Care Alliance) Community RISE event will take place at Capital City Christian Church to do just that.
“Our heart is to come into a community, like Frankfort, and rally the church community to come together, really just for a night of prayer, worship and education,” said Bryan Proctor, the deputy executive director of OCA.
“Come and hear about the foster care and adoptive needs in the community and across the state. And obviously we’re always going to present a challenge for them to engage in some area of this journey.”
OCA is a non-profit organization based in Louisville that put on nine such events last year. There are two scheduled so far this year — Thursday at Capital City Christian Church and March 6 in LaGrange.
Thursday’s event begins at 6:30 p.m.
“Our heart and passion, we want this to be an educational night, because what we find as we travel across the state of Kentucky is a lot of people don’t know what the needs are across our state,” Proctor said. “We really promote this as an event being a way to come and be educated, and we present opportunities for next steps, and some will take those and some won’t.”
Franklin County is part of the 17-county Salt River Trail region, and in the region there are 1,145 children in foster care and 330 children waiting to be adopted. Statewide, there are 8,363 children in foster care and 2,538 with a goal of adoption.
Those figures were provided by the state based on numbers reported Feb. 5.
Sharing that information and ways to help the situation are the goals of RISE events.
“I think the biggest thing for us is it’s not a night where we’re saying, ‘hey, become a foster parent,’” Proctor said. “We’re looking for ways to help people realize, ‘hey, I can be a part of this.’ Maybe it’s offering a hot meal to a new foster family or maybe it’s just sending a card of encouragement to a new foster home.
“It’s really an event for everybody to come and be educated of ways they can be involved and just learning more about the need across the state.”
Capital City Christian Church Executive Minister Jon Sutphin had contacted someone in state government about foster care and adoption opportunities. That contact referred the church to ORA, and that led to Thursday’s event.
"I was not aware of the Orphan Care Alliance, but last year when the Supreme Court made the ruling to put Roe v. Wade back in the hands of the states, we knew there was going to be some pushback on that,” Sutphin said. “Our church, of course we don’t support abortion, but we do support pro-life, we support pro-family, we support pro-moms, pro-children, and we wanted to be active.
“We didn’t want to be passive in this. We wanted to try and take an active role in the pro-life movement. So instead of just saying, ‘hey, we’re against abortion,’ we wanted to try and provide opportunities for people, not just here in our church but in our community, to find out how they could become involved and help and become pro-life.
“What are different ways do that? One was through the foster and adoption opportunities that there are.”
Organizations have been invited to come and exhibit, groups such as the Sunrise Children’s Home, the state’s Department for Community Based Services and some CASA (court-appointed special advocates) organizations.
Registration for the event is available at https://forms.donorsnap.com/form?id=9E7BF891-FA20-413D-A6E4-C0332AAC16F4.
ORA offers foster parent training that is approved by the state. Capital City Christian will host a foster parent training information meeting on March 7 along with foster parent training Day 1 on March 18 and Day 2 training on March 25.
“Our heartbeat is that OCA really, truly wants to be behind the scenes in all this because we believe that the church can lead these efforts, so our role in this is kind of what we’re doing at Capital City,” Proctor said.
“They had a calling to step in. We kind of come alongside and say, ‘hey, we can help coach you in this.’ We can empower the church to lead the efforts so we can bring training and resources and those kinds of things to the table, but ultimately we want to see the church serving these families, foster families, adoptive families, single moms who are struggling.
“We want to see the church leading the effort because we think the church is equipped fully to work with these families and encourage these families to help them on their journeys.”
