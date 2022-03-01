Orphan Care Alliance (OCA) is rising up to answer the call to care for orphans by bringing together the community of Frankfort for a night of prayer, worship and encouragement at The Point Community Church.

The evening will help people from the community learn what they can do to help vulnerable kids and families.

OCA works to equip, connect and mobilize Christians to serve vulnerable children and families in Kentucky and southern Indiana. This event will give a 30,000-foot view of the needs in the state and provide opportunities for people to engage in serving these vulnerable children and families.

RISE: Answering the Call to Care — A Community Rally on Behalf of the Orphan will take place March 10 at The Point Community Church, 1142 Holmes St., from 6:30-8 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m. The Community RISE Event is for everyone and not just individuals looking to become foster/adoptive parents.

Those who want to learn more about RISE, you can visit https://www.orphancarealliance.org/rise.

Those interested in participating in the event, you can register at  https://www.orphancarealliance.org/events/rise-community-rally-frankfort.

For additional information, contact Bryan Proctor, ministry development director, at bryan.proctor@orphancarealliance.org.

