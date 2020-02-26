Don’t panic, but be prepared.
That seems to be the consensus of local, state and national health experts in regards to the novel coronavirus and the possible impact it may have on the United States.
The first report of COVID-19, the disease name for the respiratory virus, originated in Wuhan, China, on Dec. 31, 2019. Since then, the disease has sickened more than 80,000 people and killed more than 2,700 worldwide, with most of the deaths occurring in mainland China.
Symptoms of the virus include fever, tiredness, dry cough, nasal congestion and runny nose, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
Around 1 in 6 people who contract COVID-19 become seriously ill and develop breathing problems.
On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said every community needs to prepare for an outbreak, because it isn’t a matter of “if” but “when” an outbreak will occur.
Franklin County Health Department Director Judy Mattingly told The State Journal on Wednesday that the risk of an outbreak in the U.S. is currently low, however, Franklin County is prepared for any sort of outbreak that could come its way.
“Franklin County Health Department, Frankfort/Franklin County Emergency Management and numerous partners, including ones you may not think of like utilities and finance administration that are included in the Local Emergency Planning Committee, have long had an Emergency Operations Plan or All Hazards Plan in place,” Mattingly said. “For a situation such as this with no current vaccine available we are focused on mitigation or preventing and minimizing the introduction and spread of illness.”
Mattingly said that with the information on the virus that’s currently available, the plan is to treat it like a severe flu outbreak.
Basic things people can do include washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoiding touching your face, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, staying home when you’re sick and staying up to date on vaccines, if available.
WHO says alcohol disinfectants, such as hand sanitizer, and washing your hands with soap and water, but not using an air dryer to dry your hands, is effective in killing the coronavirus on your hands. However, the virus is more commonly spread by droplets dispensed into the air when a sick person coughs or sneezes.
As of Wednesday, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County or in Kentucky.
“We have not yet even monitored any returning travelers at this point,” Mattingly added.
Mattingly said any Franklin County residents who have recently traveled to China should monitor their health for at least 14 days. If those travelers develop a fever, cough or have difficulty breathing, they should seek medical attention right away.
But before heading to the hospital or to your doctor, call ahead and tell them your symptoms and that you’ve recently traveled to China.
According to the CDC, there have only been 14 confirmed cases in the U.S., and this does not include the U.S. citizens exposed to the virus who were evacuated to quarantines set up on mainland U.S. military bases.
As of Wednesday evening, American citizens with COVID-19 either recently traveled to China or caught the virus from someone who caught the virus while in China, according to the CDC.
At 3 p.m. on Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear plans to hold a press conference in Room 110 of the Capitol to discuss how the commonwealth is working to protect Kentuckians from COVID-19.
One illness that is currently a bigger threat to Americans than COVID-19 is the flu.
Mattingly said it is not too late to get the flu shot. It takes your body up to two weeks to build immunity.
As of Feb. 15, Franklin County had 408 reported cases of flu for the 2019-20 flu season.
Symptoms of the flu include high fever, chills, fatigue, achy muscles, runny nose, coughing, sore throat sneezing and, in some cases, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.
At least 19,000 cases of the flu have been reported across the state and 62 people have died, including four children.
“In terms of case numbers, the seasonal flu is a much larger threat than COVID-19,” Mattingly said. “Although difficult to determine at this time since COVID-19 is novel or new, it does appear to have a higher death rate than the seasonal flu. Again the perspective to keep is that there are many more cases and sadly deaths related to seasonal flu than COVID-19.”
The flu shot is widely available at doctors' offices and pharmacies across the county.
The Franklin County Health Department also offers flu vaccines on a walk-in basis Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Wednesdays 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 851 East-West Connector.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.