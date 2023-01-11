Riverboat Grill, a popular seasonal lunch and dinner spot located on the Kentucky River, will not reopen for business this spring according to its owners. 

In a message to customers on the restaurant's Facebook page, the restaurant's owners said that closing the restaurant was not something they wanted to do. 

Riverboat Grill reopen.jpg

Megan Allan brings John and Kelle Flynn extra napkins at Riverboat Grill back in 2020. (State Journal Archive)

