Riverboat Grill, a popular seasonal lunch and dinner spot located on the Kentucky River, will not reopen for business this spring according to its owners.
In a message to customers on the restaurant's Facebook page, the restaurant's owners said that closing the restaurant was not something they wanted to do.
"We are making this post to inform everyone that we will NOT be opening this season! The Frankfort Boat Club made the decision to not resign a new lease with us. It wasn't our choice or failure on our part."
The boat club, which has been a fixture in Frankfort for more than a century and a half owns the docks and has leased the space occupied by the Riverboat Grill since 2018.
When asked for comment, a representative of the Frankfort Boat Club sent the following statement in an email.
"The Frankfort Boat Club offers members dockage, overnight dockage for visitors and fuel to the boaters of the Kentucky river in Frankfort. We would like to thank the Riverboat Grill for the service they provided to members and non members alike in the past number of years. As of now the Frankfort Boat Club will not have a restaurant at the head boat location until we make renovations to better accommodate the general public in the future."
In an interview with The State Journal, Megan Allan, one of the owners of the restaurant, said that boat club's decision not to renew the lease took her and her partners by surprise.
"Before the end of the last season, in October, we were told that we were going to have at least one more year," Allan stated. "We were like, 'OK, cool.' In December we were going to finalize the details and the contracts. Unfortunately in December they contacted us and without any reasoning whatsoever they just decided not to resign our lease."
Allan said that the grill was a successful enterprise and it was popular with boat club members, Frankfort residents and tourists alike.
Allan and her partners, Megan Farney, John Moschella and Allan's husband, Jacob, also own and operate Main Street Diner and Sub Pub, both located on West Main Street.
She said that they are currently in the process of moving all the kitchen equipment out of the boat club facility and putting it to use in their other restaurants and might even open another restaurant in the downtown area.
Allan noted that while they understand that not renewing the lease was the boat club's prerogative, that she and her staff are still very disappointed.
"Having the place down on the river was obviously unique," she said. "It was unlike anywhere else in Frankfort. We provided a place that the family could come down. Kids loved it, women could come down there by themselves and feel safe."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Very sad, we enjoyed dining at the grill for lunches and occasional Thursday night group gathering. The food was exceptional and staff very accommodating. Only option )ow is Benson Marina another good venue.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.