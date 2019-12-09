A Franklin County resident was recently appointed to the Kentucky Board of Agriculture by Gov. Matt Bevin.
Louie Rivers Jr. will represent farmers at-large for a term expiring Aug. 1. Rivers previously served as director of county operations for Kentucky State University’s Cooperative Extension program.
“This is one of the most important boards that works with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture throughout the year,” Commissioner Ryan Quarles said. “I look forward to working with each member to advance the priorities of Kentucky’s farm families.”
Bevin made the appointment on Nov. 22.
The first meeting of the new board is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, following the swearing-in of state constitutional officers, including Quarles, in the Capitol Rotunda.