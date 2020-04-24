Three road construction projects are continuing in Franklin County, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Nightly delays are expected from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on the Kentucky River bridges on westbound Interstate 64 as crews continue working on the bridge deck overlay. Motorists are asked to avoid the area by detouring to U.S. 60 to the East-West Connector to U.S. 127 and using exit 53.
The bridge over Cedar Run Creek on Old Lawrenceburg Road will be closed for up to 90 days as a replacement bridge is put in place. Signs in the area notify drivers.
Crews will be marking pavement on East Main Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Ringo Avenue. Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling in the work zone.
