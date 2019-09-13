Road and lane closures and delays are expected in numerous places throughout the county next week.
A westbound lane of the Kentucky River bridge on Interstate 64 will be closed through 5 a.m. Monday as crews work on the bridge deck overlay. Motorists should expect delays or detour via the Versailles Road (U.S. 60) exit to the East-West Connector (KY 676) to exit 53 on I-64.
Closures and delays are also possible at the I-64 overpass on Versailles Road as bridge painting continues.
On East Main Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Ringo Drive, daily closures are expected for traffic loop installations.
Traffic loop installations are also ongoing on Georgetown Road (U.S. 460) from the Versailles Road intersection to Woodlake Road (KY 1272).
Asphalt resurfacing may delay traffic on Alton Road (KY 151) from Huntington Woods Road to Louisville Road (U.S. 60). Flagging operations will direct motorists through the work zone.
Paving will begin on Tuesday on Hickory Ridge Road (KY 1472) from the Shelby County line north 3/10 of a mile to the Shelby County line.
After the Hickory Ridge Road project is completed, crews will begin asphalt resurfacing Cardwell Lane (KY 2817) from KY 1665 to Louisville Road (U.S. 60).