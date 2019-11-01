Several local road projects are underway and drivers are urged to use caution.
Nightly westbound lane closures and daily shoulder closures are possible on Interstate 64 as crews work on the bridge deck overlay on the Kentucky River bridges. Motorists will be directed through the work zone via posted signage but are asked to avoid the route if possible by detouring via U.S. 60 to the East-West Connector to U.S. 127 to Exit 53 on I-64.
Daily lane closures and delays are also possible at signalized intersections on U.S. 60 from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Ringo Drive as milling and paving work continues.
On Georgetown Road, daily lane closures and delays may occur at the signal intersections from U.S. 60 to Woodlake Road for pavement marking.
Motorists should also exercise caution and heed signage as pavement marking crews are also out on area interstates and highways.