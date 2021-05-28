Franklin County drivers can expect daily lane closures and delays on Devils Hollow Road and the West Plaza Connector.

Road work

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews will be resurfacing Devils Hollow Road (KY 3505) between the Pierce Lane intersection and the River Ridge Road intersection.

Drivers are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone.

Resurfacing work is also being done on the West Plaza Connector (U.S. 127) between Devils Hollow Road and Louisville Road (U.S. 60). Signs will notify drivers.

