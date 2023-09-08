Lane closed

Motorists can expect lane closures on portions of Holmes Street and Old Lawrenceburg Road (KY 420) starting next week.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, workers will be performing pavement rehabilitation on Holmes Street from KY 420 to Meagher Avenue. 

