The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced work will be taking place on several roads in Franklin County this week.

Road work

The right lane and shoulder of Interstate 64 East will be closed at mile marker 51.5 (near the Cardwell Lane overpass) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Drivers should use caution and heed signage while moving through the work zone. Work will begin at this location and, when complete, proceed to the I-64 West location.

The right shoulder of Interstate 64 West will be closed at mile marker 59.4 (near Franklin/Woodford County line) on Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to signage work. Drivers should use caution and heed signage while moving through the work zone. 
 
Lane closures and delays are possible on U.S. 127 North (Owenton Road) just north of KY 1900 (Peaks Mill Road) to the Franklin-Owen county line for asphalt resurfacing. Drivers should heed signage while moving through the work zone or seek an alternate route.
 
Lane closures are possible for base failure repairs on KY 898 (Shadrick Ferry Road) beginning at mile marker 3 and extending north the intersection of U.S. 127 

