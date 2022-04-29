Daily lane closures and delays are possible on Mink Run Road (KY 1472) for asphalt resurfacing, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said Friday.

Road work

The area affected is from Goose Creek Bridge at mile point 5.683 to KY 1779 at mile point 11.349. Road work will begin next week.

Motorists will be directed through the work zone via flagging operations. Use caution while moving through the work zone or seek an alternate route.

The project is expected to be completed in the early summer.

