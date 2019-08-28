Thirty days after an advisory was first issued, some Peaks Mill residents still are being urged to boil their water.
As of Tuesday, additional roads were added back to the area covered by the boil water advisory. According to the Tuesday morning post on the Peaks Mill Water District’s Facebook page, the roads under the advisory are:
- Peaks Mill Road from Old Peaks Mill School to Stillhouse Hollow
- All of Stillhouse Hollow Road and all of Indian Gap Road
- Above 2000 on Union Ridge
- Camp Pleasant
- Mt. Vernon Road
- Mt. Vernon Ridge
- Gregory Woods
- Kays Branch
- King Lane
- Teresita
- Harmony
- Payton Ridge
- Cedar Road
- Oakland
Water district board Chairman Church Quarles said the advisory was still in effect for those roads on Wednesday morning. During a boil water advisory, water should be boiled for at least three full minutes before drinking or using the water to cook. Some areas of Peaks Mill were first placed on a boil water advisory on July 31.
Bottled water is available for customers under the boil water advisory at two locations: the Franklin County Fire Station at 9091 Owenton Road and the Monterey Fire Station at 40 Sawridge Road by Ellis Market. The Monterey station is a volunteer fire department, so water pickup is available until 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. at the latest.
The main issue with the system is low chlorine levels, officials say, and PMWD is working on “multiple fronts” to get the levels back up, according to Quarles. Recent hot weather has been a factor in lowering the levels.
On Monday, workers injected chlorine into the water tank near Union Ridge and the levels have seen some improvement since then, he said. The water district is also flushing lines to move water through the system.
“We are flushing those lines as we speak,” Quarles said.
The water system still has a leak that is pushing some water through the lines, but workers have prepared a temporary “work-around” so water service won’t be interrupted when that is fixed, Quarles said.
PMWD posts information about the boil water advisory on Facebook and on its website, peaksmillwaterdistrict.com, Quarles said. The Frankfort-Franklin County Office of Emergency Management sends alerts about the boil water advisory through its Ready Frankfort app, available for free on the App Store for iOS users and on the Google Play store for Android users.
Quarles said PMWD is in the process of working on signs to place on roads, so drivers can be alerted if their road is under a boil water advisory.
The next board meeting of the Peaks Mill Water District is on Sept. 10 at the water district’s office at 7165 U.S. 127 North. The meeting, which begins at 7 p.m., is open to the public, and some customers plan to attend.
Water district Treasurer Lee Troutwine presented a clean audit for the water district for 2017 and 2018 at the Franklin County Fiscal Court meeting on Tuesday and gave an update about the boil water advisory to magistrates. He said the water district had gone several years without major problems but recently has been hit with the “perfect storm.”
“The health and safety of our customers is the most important thing,” Troutwine said. “The problem is pushing water through 6-inch lines far away.”