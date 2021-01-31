Jean Rodgers loves playing cards.
She was playing about five times a week — at the Capital City Activity Center, friends' homes and her home.
And then the coronavirus pandemic hit.
With that, the activity center closed, visiting people's homes became off limits and there was no more playing cards.
So Rodgers, 94, began doing jigsaw puzzles.
Since the pandemic started, she's completed more than 65 puzzles, and the finished ones are being framed and hung in the garage at her home.
She began working puzzles in March and began having them framed in September.
After making the decision to frame the completed puzzles, there are some that she's worked twice.
"I've done them over the years, but I've never done as many as I've been doing now," Rodgers said. "Since the pandemic I've had to stay home. I got so many at Christmas."
Working puzzles is now part of her routine.
“It varies,” Rodgers said of her daily schedule. “I watch TV and then play solitaire, and then I get back to the puzzle.”
Rodgers likes puzzles with a lot of color.
“They’re so pretty,” she said. “Some of them I can just work real quick and others it takes awhile.
“I like them with bright colors and 300 pieces. I don’t like them with 1,000 or 2,000 pieces. I have to have some place to do them, and I just do them on a card table.
“The ones with more pieces have little pieces, too. The ones that are 300 pieces have pieces that are big enough to work with.”
Rodgers, a lifelong resident of Frankfort, has seven children, four who live in Frankfort.
She’s looking forward to when life gets back to normal.
“I was used to getting up and going out,” Rodgers said. “My friends I went to the Senior Citizens Center (Capital City Activity Center) a whole lot. We miss it.”
