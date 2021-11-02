candlelight2021.jpeg

Triple Crown Cowboy Church, along with Capital Restoration & Automotive Service, will have an open house during Candlelight Weekend from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 11 and 12 at 106 W. Second St.

The event will include holiday music, visits with Santa, food, goodies for kids, hot chocolate and coffee, and a performance by Christian artists Roger Barkley Jr. and the Redemption Band both evenings.

CDC guidelines will be observed during the events.

Roger Barkley Jr. is an award-winning artist for more than 40 years. His latest single "Tools of the Trade" was No. 1 in August in Cross Country Magazine. Barkley recently ended his summer tour with his latest project "I Pray It Forward."

