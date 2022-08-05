This month, The State Journal is focusing on the ever-expanding roles of women in leadership in anticipation of Frankfort’s celebration of Women’s Equality Day on Aug. 27. Each week, the newspaper will profile extraordinary women in several categories; business, education and this week we are profiling four women who are expanding the roles of women in local government, law enforcement, the tourism industry, and a young woman who is proving that the legacy of the suffragettes who we celebrate on Women’s Equality Day is alive and well. 

Today, we are profiling Frankfort City Manager Laura Hagg; Frankfort Police Department Assistant Chief Lynn Aubrey; Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist Commission Director Robin Antenucci; and co-founder of the For The People Coalition Katima Smith-Willis. 

Laura Hagg

City Manager Laura Hagg
Lynn Aubrey

Frankfort Police Department Assistant Chief Lynn Aubrey
Robin Antenucci

Frankfort/Franklin County Tourism Director Robin Antenucci
Katima Smith-Willis

For The People Coalition co-founder Katima Smith-Willis speaks at pro-abortion rally on the Capitol steps in June. (State Journal file photo)

