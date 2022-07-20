The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of a series of rolling roadblocks scheduled on Interstate 64 West in Franklin County.

There will be eight to 10 rolling roadblocks from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today on I-64 West starting at Exit 53 for U.S. 127 and continuing to mile marker 49 at the bridge over South Benson Creek.

interstate 64.jpg

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription