Rolling roadblocks will be conducted on Interstate 64 over the next six weeks.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the rolling roadblock will be conducted between exit 53 (U.S. 127/Lawrenceburg Road) and exit 48 (KY 151), both in Franklin County. On I-64 East, the rolling roadblock will be conducted between exit 43 (KY 395/Waddy Road) in Shelby County to exit 48 (KY 151) in Franklin County.
 
The blasting will continue between noon and 2 p.m. daily (Monday through Thursday) for the next six weeks. Exit 48 (KY 151) will also be temporarily closed during the actual blasting on those days.
 
Message boards will be placed approximately eight miles ahead of the rolling roadblocks advising motorists of current conditions in each direction. Drivers should approach the work zone with caution. Law enforcement will maintain rolling roadblock restrictions.
 
The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information.

