Ron Cheak winner - resized.jpeg

Ron Cheak, third from left, won first place in the Morning Pointe Foundation Seniors Got Talent, Lexington, competition. Pictured with Cheak is, from left, Miranda Perez, Morning Pointe Foundation Executive Director; Greg A. Vital, Morning Pointe Senior Living Co-Founder and President; and Franklin Farrow, Morning Pointe Senior Living Co-Founder and CEO. (Photo submitted)

Talented seniors from the greater Lexington area took the stage at the Lexington Opera House on Sept. 12 for the Morning Pointe Foundation’s fourth annual Seniors Got Talent Lexington showcase.

First place and the $500 cash prize went to singer Ron Cheak, 68, of Frankfort, for his swinging rendition of “The Best is Yet to Come.”

091623_SeniorsGotTalent_Glitterbugs_submitted.jpg

The Glitterbugs dancing group, ages 64-87, took third place, performing to “All That Jazz” from “Chicago.” (Photo submitted)
091623_SeniorsGotTalent_CapitalSteppers_submitted.jpg

The Capital Steppers, ages 62-81, took home the People’s Choice Award. (Photo submitted)

