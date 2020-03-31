The Franklin County Humane Society is $500,000 closer to its fundraising goal for a new animal shelter.
Frankfort philanthropist Richard Rosen not only reinstated his original pledge to the Humane Society, but he officially donated the money a few weeks ago.
In October, Rosen withdrew his $500,000 pledge for the new animal shelter, citing frustration with city and county governments' delay in making a commitment to help fund the project.
Rosen also said he was unsatisfied with recent decisions made by the Frankfort City Commission.
The Franklin County Fiscal Court recently voted to pledge $800,000 to the project, and the Frankfort City Commission made a $1 million pledge in February.
Now, with Rosen's donation, the Humane Society has around $1.6 million left to raise, according to Humane Society President Sam Marcus.
“I appreciate the city and county stepping up,” Rosen told The State Journal on Tuesday.
Although he wishes the city and county had contributed more, he’s “glad they did what they did.”
Marcus said the plan was to announce Rosen’s donation at the eighth annual Celebrity Waiters’ Dinner and Silent Auction this weekend, but due to COVID-19, the fundraiser has been postponed to Oct. 3.
“It’s a huge thing for us for him to come back and support us in that way,” Marcus said Tuesday.
Marcus said he’s impressed with Rosen and it’s a "gratifying" decision considering the public backlash Rosen faced when he withdrew his pledge last year.
Although Rosen’s sizable donation is a huge help, Marcus said the Humane Society has a long way to go.
Despite COVID-19, the Humane Society hopes to kick off its capital campaign to raise the remaining $1.6 million needed for the project in June, Marcus said.
Projects like this need a strong contingency fund and construction on a project of this size cannot begin until all of the funds are there, he added.
Prior to Rosen's donation, the Humane Society had already raised roughly $600,000, Marcus said. The $1.6 million left to raise includes $500,000 in contingency funds needed for the project.
“Rich’s donation certainly makes it more doable,” Marcus said about the goal to have all the money raised for the project in a year. The Humane Society hopes to move into the new facility by 2022.
The Humane Society’s efforts to build a new facility have taken several years.
In 2018, Marcus asked the city commission and fiscal court to contribute $1.6 million each to the construction of a new shelter. In return, the Humane Society pledged to raise $2 million. The total project was estimated at the time to cost $5 million.
In September 2018, Marcus asked the city commission and fiscal court to make a decision by Nov. 26, 2018. Both the city and county said that $1.6 million each was too much.
In January, Wells and Frankfort City Manager Keith Parker asked the Humane Society to consider purchasing The State Journal building off Wilkinson Boulevard and renovate the 19,000-square-foot building to meet the shelter’s needs.
The Humane Society’s Board of Directors voted unanimously against that idea, citing excessive renovation costs.
After revising its plan, the Humane Society asked the city and county in January for $1 million each, with some in-kind work included, toward the construction of a now $4 million facility on Carpenter Farm, off East-West Connector Road.
