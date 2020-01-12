At Christmas, Anna Marie Rosen did not want to run for office.
But after returning from her holiday travels, she changed her mind. Rosen is one of 12 candidates running for the Frankfort City Commission.
“I think my experience on the plant board … gives me some good background,” Rosen said.
Rosen, who served as chair of the municipal utility's board of directors, was appointed to the Frankfort Plant Board in 2015. When her four-year term expired in September, Mayor Bill May did not reappoint her.
While on the plant board, Rosen, an environmentalist, advocated for sustainable energy. She plans to bring those ideals to the city commission with her if she’s elected.
Energy and the environment is one of three key issues she’s focusing on, Rosen told The State Journal on Sunday.
The first of her key issues is public infrastructure and improvements.
While downtown has the Old Capitol Building lawn to use as entertainment space, Rosen would like to see entertainment space become a part of Parcels B and C.
The demolition of the Frankfort Convention Center and adjacent Fountain Place Shoppes made way for redevelopment of Parcels B and C. The nearly 12-acre property was recently sold by the state to Hazard-based developer Marty Johnson.
Johnson is now responsible for developing the site, which includes the land under the YMCA and the Capital Plaza Hotel along with an existing state parking garage. Johnson must stick to the downtown master plan by developing the space for mixed commercial and residential use. He must also construct a new parking garage.
Rosen would also like to see the city become more inviting to new businesses and offer new tax incentives to draw those businesses here and keep them in Frankfort.
Rosen’s second area of focus is waste management. She’s concerned about the loss of Frankfort’s ability to recycle things like glass and paper.
Rosen’s third area of focus is energy and environment.
“The biggest thing with climate change is everybody needs to do something,” she said, adding if everyone did something small, like use reusable shopping bags, that could make a huge difference.
Rosen said if she’s elected, she’d explore ways for the community to utilize solar power, She’d also like to find ways to encourage homeowners and rental property owners to make their properties more energy-efficient.
Rosen, 67, moved to Frankfort from Austin, Texas, 10 years ago with her husband, Richard Rosen.
She describes herself as semiretired. She’s a printmaking and etching artist and holds degrees in engineering and art.
In 2003, she retired from 3M, a multibillion-dollar diversified technology company that manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products, according to Forbes.
In this year’s city commission race, Rosen is joined by Harry Carver, Tim Childers, Shannon Griffith, Kelly May, Will Prible, Diane Strong, Brent Sweger, Kyle Thompson, Leesa Unger and incumbents Katrisha Waldridge and Eric Whisman.
“I’m interested in hearing what the other (candidates) want and think,” Rosen said.
The race for city commission is nonpartisan, which means none of the candidates affiliate with a political party.
The primary election is May 19. The top eight candidates will move on to the general election on Nov. 3.
The top four candidates in the general election will be elected to the city commission.