Upon hearing they’d been named Newsmakers of the Year by The State Journal, Richard and Anna Marie Pavlik Rosen wanted to make one thing clear: They support each other, but they’re very much individuals who make their own decisions.
Many in Frankfort know the Rosen name. They know Anna Marie served on the Frankfort Plant Board. They know Richard has donated more than $1 million to various community causes over the last several years.
But this year, the Rosens weren’t primarily known for public service or charitable donations. They were known for controversy.
On the other hand, they had supporters. One letter called the Rosens “gracious” and praised Richard’s efforts to hold elected officials accountable.
“I know them to both be very civic-minded people,” Rosen friend Don Stosberg told The State Journal on Monday. “They’re both very thoughtful in how they approach issues … . They have the courage to swim upstream. They’re not afraid to challenge the status quo.”
After serving four years on the Frankfort Plant Board, Anna Marie, the chair of the municipal utility's board of directors, was not reappointed to the board by Mayor Bill May.
FPB began purchasing all of its electricity through Kentucky Municipal Energy Agency (KyMEA) on May 1. In a guest column in The State Journal, Anna Marie criticized KyMEA for lack of transparency and for reckless spending, therefore putting Frankfort at risk.
Richard made headlines when he withdrew a $500,000 pledge to the Franklin County Humane Society for construction of a new animal shelter. Frustrated with how long it was taking the city and the county to move forward with funding for the project, Richard told The State Journal in October he made the decision to send a message to the city commission.
He listed two conditions for him to reinstate his pledge:
1. Officials needed to agree to pay the Humane Society what it asked for in order to construct or find a new shelter.
2. Reappoint Anna Marie and Baldwin to the FPB.
The community’s reaction to Richard’s decisions and Anna Marie’s efforts were not what they expected.
“I was disappointed and surprised,” Richard said about public criticism of his decision to withdraw his Humane Society pledge.
The “whole thing,” Richard said, was discouraging and has led him to want to stay out of city government.
“I’ve been trying to make Frankfort a better place,” Richard said, insisting he’s not the community's enemy.
He described the condition of the animal shelter as an “embarrassment.” He said it's the city's and county’s fault that the animals and the animal shelter staff are living and working in horrible, crowded conditions.
He wants to see a change in leadership and wants the city commission to start spending nearly $18 million in reserves to complete some much-needed projects, including the animal shelter.
Frankfort Mayor Bill May told The State Journal on Monday that he’s in support of a new animal shelter and always has been. In fact, it's on his list of projects the city should focus on in the upcoming year.
As for a guest column Richard wrote in October calling for May’s replacement after a special meeting was called for 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 to appoint John Cubine to the FPB, May said: “I think a lot of people have a narrow focus and when they don’t get their way, they feel that way.”
May also called Richard’s criticism of city government as “unfounded.”
Anna Marie also had a very public falling out with May, who had once been in her corner.
She and former Vice Chair Walt Baldwin faced criticism from Frankfort city commissioners and fellow board members for their 2017 efforts to revisit the plant board’s contract with KyMEA. There was even an attempt to remove Anna Marie and Baldwin from the board, but May advocated at the time for Anna Marie to remain.
She said she felt “amazement and disappointment” about her experience this year, including May's decision to replace her on the plant board and the public’s reaction to her stance on the Tanglewood reservoir and KyMEA.
“I have been friends with the Rosens, and I appreciate their contributions to the community,” May said.
Anna Marie said she believes her removal from the board was a political decision.
May said he chose not to reappoint her because he wanted to reach an agreement on the Tanglewood reservoir litigation.
“I wanted to put new people on the board who could move that forward,” he said, adding that the 134-year-old reservoir in need of replacement is a safety hazard.
More than a year ago, FPB planned to replace the old reservoir with a new 7-million-gallon, $3.8 million water tank.
Those plans were halted when the Frankfort-Franklin County Planning Commission recommended denying the project in August 2018 since FPB’s plan was “not in agreement with the comprehensive plan.”
The Tanglewood Neighborhood Association also opposed FPB’s plan, saying it would harm property values in the area. Instead, the association suggested FPB replace the two existing tanks with ones of identical size to preserve the neighborhood’s aesthetics. The Frankfort City Commission publicly backed the alternative plan.
Anna Marie said she didn’t feel she was unwilling to compromise on the Tanglewood issue.
One emotion she doesn’t feel about the whole experience is regret.
“I feel strongly that my efforts were to look out for what’s best for the community,” she said.
The one thing she does think she could have done better was fight harder for more local government buildings to have solar power.
Would Anna Marie serve on the plant board again one day?
“I would consider it,” she said, adding she remains concerned about the future of the plant board’s relationship with KyMEA, infrastructure and fiber optics.
The Rosens say all of their decisions have always been made with Frankfort’s best interest in mind. Although they’re originally from Minnesota, Frankfort has been their home for a decade and they plan to keep it that way.
Sixty-five-year-old Richard, who has degrees in chemical engineering and business, and 67-year-old Anna Marie, who has degrees in engineering and art, both consider themselves semiretired.
While living in Minnesota, the couple met on a company ski trip with 3M, a multibillion dollar diversified technology company that manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products, according to Forbes.
When 3M transferred Anna Marie to Austin, Texas, Richard followed. The couple married in 1980. Anna Marie stayed with 3M until 2003, while Richard left in 1999.
Richard is still actively working for his family’s company, Rosen’s Diversified Inc., which is known for its beef production and crop protection products.
The company is led by Richard’s brother, Tom. In 2015, Forbes named the Rosen family No. 191 on its richest families list. The family was worth $1.25 billion that year.
Rosen's Diversified was No. 154 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies in 2019.
Anna Marie learns in January if she’ll be elected to the Kentucky Conservation Committee’s board of directors. She also works as a printmaking and etching artist.
Richard, an avid gardener, loved Austin’s climate. The longer growing season allowed his daylilies, irises and spring bulbs to flourish. He often serves as a judge at daylily shows and is avidly involved with the American Daylily Society.
Citing climate change, Richard said he began to search for a new city where the climate would be more suitable for his flowers. Frankfort fit the bill.
The Rosens said they looked at several cities, including Louisville and Lexington, before deciding on Frankfort in 2009. They quickly fell in love with the city and their house.
Pretty soon, they saw Frankfort’s small-town status as something positive.
Richard said he learned pretty quickly that in a town like Frankfort, one person can make a difference. That’s when he made his first financial contribution to Frankfort Independent Schools. With his $100,000 donation, five teachers a year receive a $2,000 scholarship to further their education. He also donated $100,000 to improve STEM education in FIS.
Environmental issues are also important to Richard. Anna Marie too. They frequently donate to conservation efforts on a worldwide and local scale.
When asked how Richard can work for his family's beef processing company when the beef industry is often credited as the largest cause of global warming, he replied he and Anna Marie have cut back on their personal meat consumption.
He also said his company strives to be ethical. It works to make the cows comfortable and calm by using animal scientist Temple Grandin’s slaughterhouse methods such as curved chutes.
“If we didn’t kill the cattle, someone else would,” Richard said, adding the cows are going to die anyway and it would be wasteful for humans not to consume them.
As for what the new year and the next decade holds for the Rosens, Anna Marie plans to focus on printmaking and hopes she's elected to the Kentucky Conservation Committee board.
Richard will continue some of his philanthropic efforts. He and Anna Marie sponsor two shows a year at The Grand Theatre and they’re donating $200,000 to the theater’s endowment.
Richard is also going to fund a new spay and neuter program with the animal shelter and continue funding murals sponsored by the Franklin County Arts Council.
A run for office, however, is not on the horizon for either of them. Anna Marie has considered it, though.
“I’d love to see Anna Marie as mayor,” Stosberg said. He also added he’s previously approached Richard about a run for office.
Both Richard and Anna Marie said they believe there are others in the community better qualified for the job and they hope they file to run for office in 2020.