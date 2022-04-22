Hollis Rosenstein came to Bridgeport Christian Church in 1988 to fill in as organist for three months.
On Sunday, after 34 years as the church’s director of music, Rosenstein will serve as organist and choir director for the last time.
“I think with the pandemic, I just got tired,” Rosenstein said about her decision to retire. “I just got really tired of trying to pull together something for every Sunday.
“The next thing is my son about once a week reminded me it was time maybe to retire. And then he said to me one day, ‘Mom, it is our turn.’ By that, he meant it was time for me to have weekends to spend time with him. That was kind of the remark that made me think, ‘yes, he’s absolutely right.’
“I’m healthy, and I want to do things while I’m still healthy and I can. I’m 80 years old.”
Rosenstein was asked by the Rev. Philip Case to serve as organist for three months in 1988.
“In the last Christmas performance (that year), the choir got a standing ovation and Phil looked at me and said, ‘will you stay’ and he said it loud enough for everybody to hear him.”
So Rosenstein extended her stay, according to her resignation letter to the Bridgeport board, for an additional 389 months.
Her favorite part of the job?
“The choir,” Rosenstein said. “I loved working with the choir, the special groups and the children.”
Rosenstein, a native of Tennessee, began taking piano lessons when she was 4 years old, and she studied classical music for 14 years.
She has worked with local theater groups and played at countless weddings.
“My first wedding I think I was 14,” Rosenstein said.
How many has she played?
“Hundreds would be accurate,” she replied.
Stepping down as director of music will give Rosenstein a chance to visit other churches, visit her son in Florida and go to her cabin at Lake Cumberland more often.
“When Mike was still with me, we could go on a Friday afternoon to the cabin, but we had to come home Saturday so I could be there Sunday,” Rosenstein said.
Mike Rosenstein died in 2015. Hollis has two daughters who live in Frankfort, one son, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
“They love taking weekend trips,” Rosenstein said of her great-grandchildren. “They love the woods, they love camping, and they want me to go on some of these trips.”
When churches were closed because of the pandemic, services went online.
“The COVID committee of the church let me have two singers for awhile, and it was increased to four after several weeks,” Rosenstein said. “It pretty much stayed at four people until things started opening up more, and then I could have six, but yes, it was difficult, but there were always some volunteers that were ready to sing on a Sunday morning.”
Rosenstein plans to remain a member of Bridgeport Christian Church, but she won’t be attending services for awhile.
“It’s not fair,” she said. “It’s kind of like the minister retiring and then coming to church the next Sunday with someone new in the pulpit. I want to give the music program time to be established, and then I’ll go back.”
As for what she’ll miss about retiring from her position, Rosenstein couldn’t name just one thing.
“I will miss it all,” she said.
