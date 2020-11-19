The Rotary Club of Frankfort will host a joint Zoom meeting with the Kiwanis Club of Frankfort at noon on Wednesday.

Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock will be the featured speaker. He will discuss his office's work in the recent general election.

The meeting is open to the public.

For more information or a link to the meeting, email rotaryfrankfortky@gmail.com or call 502-330-5835.

