A full house was on hand to witness the Rotary Club of Frankfort’s change in command at Kentucky State University on June 21.

President Dustin Cole passed the gavel to President-Elect Tish Shade at the ceremony at KSU’s Presidents Dining Hall. Cole also presented Shade with the Rotarian of the Year award.

Tish Shade and Dustin Cole

Rotary Club of Frankfort President Tish Shade accepts the Rotarian of the Year award from Past President Dustin Cole. (Photo submitted)

