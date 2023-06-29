A full house was on hand to witness the Rotary Club of Frankfort’s change in command at Kentucky State University on June 21.
President Dustin Cole passed the gavel to President-Elect Tish Shade at the ceremony at KSU’s Presidents Dining Hall. Cole also presented Shade with the Rotarian of the Year award.
“If I had taken a vote of the members, I suspect Tish would have won hands down. She has been tremendously active as program chair, creating dozens of great programs for our weekly meetings,” Cole stated. “Even more importantly, she has recruited numerous new members, far more than any other member this year. Tish worked hard and truly earned the Rotarian of the Year award.
The Service Above Self award was given to Chris Helvey, who was unable to attend.
“Chris Helvey earned the Service Above Self award for his masterful research with members and consequent development of a detailed article on the 100th anniversary of Frankfort Rotary. His work so impressed The State Journal that it was given a full page on the front of their Spectrum section,” Cole said. “Chris is a successful book author, yet he spent countless hours to create this great article. That’s the definition of service above self.”
Amy Cloud, president of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Executives, introduced the keynote speaker, Rocky Adkins, senior advisor to Gov. Andy Beshear.
Michael DeCourcy and Dr. Wendy Dixie of Kentucky State University presented a proclamation to Rotary President Tish Shade on behalf of Acting President Michael Dailey.
In addition to Shade and Cole, the 2023-24 Rotary Club of Frankfort Board of Directors includes President-Elect Gary Stratton; President Nominee Miranda Marston; Secretary/Treasurer John Avent; Executive Secretary Paula Rarden; Sergeant at Arms Dave Weller; Carol Smith, membership; Kristen Cantrell, Rotary Foundation; Bill Miller, international service; Kelly Anderson, vocational service; Stratton, club service; Andrew Kent, youth service; Diane Dehoney, public image; Brittany Thurman, community service; Melony Smith, beautification; and Bill Scott, Rotary Youth Foundation.
Special guests in attendance were, Adkins, Judge-Executive Michael Mueller, Mayor Layne Wilkerson, Rotary Assistant District Gov. Autumn Boblitt, Lawrenceburg Rotary President Ashley Nesbitt, Michael DeCourcy, Amy Olds and Dr. Wendy Dixie from Kentucky State University and Joy Brooks from the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.