Rotary
The Rotary Club of Frankfort will discuss how to engage with the General Assembly and other elected officials and government entities in the age of COVID-19 at its next meeting.
 
The club meets virtually at noon each Wednesday.
 
For more information, email rotaryfrankfortky@gmail.com or call 502-330-5835.
 

