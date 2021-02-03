Frankfort, KY (40601)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain later in the day. High near 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Snow may mix in. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.