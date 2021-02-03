Rotary District 6710 Foundation Chair Rick Harned will be the guest speaker at the Rotary Club of Frankfort's virtual noon meeting on Wednesday.
To continue the Rotary International theme for February, which is Peace and Conflict Resolution and World Understanding Month, Harned will discuss The Rotary Foundation (one of the largest and most prestigious private foundations), interesting international-local projects and suggestions on fundraising.
The Frankfort Rotary Club is one of 55 clubs in District 6710.
The public is welcome to join. To receive the Zoom link, contact rotaryfrankfortky@gmail.com.
The program will air on Frankfort Plant Board channel 10 at 6 p.m. on Feb. 17.
