Frankfort Rotary Youth Fund board member Andrew Kent discussed a new fundraising strategy for 2023 called the Queen of Hearts at a reception on May 22 at the Frankfort Country Club where the Fund honored individuals and organizations that donated to its 2022 scholarships.

052723.Rotary-Kent_submitted.jpg

Frankfort Rotary Youth Fund board member Andrew Kent discusses a new fundraising strategy, Queen of Hearts, at a reception May 22. (Photo submitted)

The first drawing for the Queen of Hearts will take place at Rose’s Pub at 15 Elkhorn Court on Thursday, June 8 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $2 apiece and available for purchase at Rose’s.

