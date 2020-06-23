June 23 local COVID graphs.png

A little more than half of Franklin County’s COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic, according to new data from the Franklin County Health Department.

Three new cases were announced on Tuesday, bringing the county’s confirmed COVID-19 count to 122. According to FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker, the three new cases are in an 18-year-old female, 25-year-old male and 24-year-old female.

As of Friday, 51% of people with COVID-19 in Franklin County have reported no symptoms, or they’re asymptomatic and 47% of COVID-19 patients are experiencing symptoms. The remaining 2% of data is pending.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include a fever, cough, a lost sense of taste and/or smell, diarrhea and vomiting.

Also as of Friday, 40 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in long term care facility residents and 19 in long term care facility staff.

As of Tuesday, four people have died due to complications from COVID-19 in Franklin County. All four of those deaths have been connected to a long term care facility, according to the FCHD.

According to state data, Frankfort Care and Rehabilitation has had 29 residents test positive for COVID-19 to date and two residents have died. Sixteen staff have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

Bradford Square Care and Rehabilitation has had three residents test positive and zero staff members test positive for COVID-19, according to state data.

The facility connected to two out of four of Franklin County’s COVID-19 related deaths is unknown.

As of Tuesday, 14,141 Kentuckians have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since March and 537 people have died.

