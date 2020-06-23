A little more than half of Franklin County’s COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic, according to new data from the Franklin County Health Department.
Three new cases were announced on Tuesday, bringing the county’s confirmed COVID-19 count to 122. According to FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker, the three new cases are in an 18-year-old female, 25-year-old male and 24-year-old female.
As of Friday, 51% of people with COVID-19 in Franklin County have reported no symptoms, or they’re asymptomatic and 47% of COVID-19 patients are experiencing symptoms. The remaining 2% of data is pending.
Common symptoms of COVID-19 include a fever, cough, a lost sense of taste and/or smell, diarrhea and vomiting.
Also as of Friday, 40 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in long term care facility residents and 19 in long term care facility staff.
As of Tuesday, four people have died due to complications from COVID-19 in Franklin County. All four of those deaths have been connected to a long term care facility, according to the FCHD.
According to state data, Frankfort Care and Rehabilitation has had 29 residents test positive for COVID-19 to date and two residents have died. Sixteen staff have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
Bradford Square Care and Rehabilitation has had three residents test positive and zero staff members test positive for COVID-19, according to state data.
The facility connected to two out of four of Franklin County’s COVID-19 related deaths is unknown.
As of Tuesday, 14,141 Kentuckians have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since March and 537 people have died.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.