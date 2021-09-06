Frankfort Police conducting a traffic stop for a rear tail light being out found a cache of suspected drugs, paraphernalia and stolen items during a search of the vehicle.

At 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, an FPD officer pulled over a 2004 Honda Accord on Wilkinson Boulevard and determined the female driving the vehicle had an expired drivers license.

Justin Sams

The backseat passenger, Justin Sams, 35, was identified as the owner of the car and gave his consent for officers to search the vehicle.

In the center console, police located a small white container with two small baggies with trace amounts of suspected crystal methamphetamine, according to Sams’ arrest citation. Another zipped baggie containing a white/pink pill and other pink powder suspected to be Suboxin.

Under the driver’s seat, officers found a used syringe, scale and homemade smoking pipe containing burnt residue, the arrest report states. Other drug paraphernalia was allegedly discovered throughout the vehicle.

FPD also reportedly located an endorsed check made out to another individual, who wasn’t in the vehicle.

“Sams stated once he found his license he was going to cash the check that was not endorsed to him,” the arrest citations reads.

Authorities also discovered AirPods, a debit card and other items that had been reported stolen the day before.

“Officers contacted the victim through the phone to verify other items inside the vehicle were stolen from her vehicle only ½-mile from the traffic stop,” the report adds.

Sams, of Bagdad, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third or greater offense, and receiving stolen property (more than $500 but less than $1,000), both Class D felonies, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument, all Class A misdemeanors.

He is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $10,000 full-cash bond.

