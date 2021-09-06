Frankfort Police conducting a traffic stop for a rear tail light being out found a cache of suspected drugs, paraphernalia and stolen items during a search of the vehicle.
At 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, an FPD officer pulled over a 2004 Honda Accord on Wilkinson Boulevard and determined the female driving the vehicle had an expired drivers license.
The backseat passenger, Justin Sams, 35, was identified as the owner of the car and gave his consent for officers to search the vehicle.
In the center console, police located a small white container with two small baggies with trace amounts of suspected crystal methamphetamine, according to Sams’ arrest citation. Another zipped baggie containing a white/pink pill and other pink powder suspected to be Suboxin.
Under the driver’s seat, officers found a used syringe, scale and homemade smoking pipe containing burnt residue, the arrest report states. Other drug paraphernalia was allegedly discovered throughout the vehicle.
FPD also reportedly located an endorsed check made out to another individual, who wasn’t in the vehicle.
“Sams stated once he found his license he was going to cash the check that was not endorsed to him,” the arrest citations reads.
Authorities also discovered AirPods, a debit card and other items that had been reported stolen the day before.
“Officers contacted the victim through the phone to verify other items inside the vehicle were stolen from her vehicle only ½-mile from the traffic stop,” the report adds.
Sams, of Bagdad, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third or greater offense, and receiving stolen property (more than $500 but less than $1,000), both Class D felonies, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument, all Class A misdemeanors.
He is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $10,000 full-cash bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.