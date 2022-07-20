On Tuesday evening at Lakeview Park’s Hancock Pavilion, a large crowd gathered to watch 10 local contestants compete in the Miss Franklin County Fair pageant. 

Gracie Johnson, a Windsor native and junior at the University of Kentucky, won the Miss Franklin County Fair title, and was greeted with a large crown, gifts valuing nearly $1,500, $200 in cash and a $500 scholarship on stage.

Johnson’s ambition in life is to obtain a doctorate in occupational therapy to help improve the quality of life for disabled children and she enjoys volunteering at the Ronald McDonald charity through her sorority, Alpha Delta Pi and even has her own initiative, “OH MY Smile” (Optimal Health Makes You Smile) to help improve the health and well-being of children. 

UK junior and Windsor native Gracie Johnson was crowned Miss Franklin County Fair Tuesday night at Lakeview Park's Hancock Pavillion. (Madison Plank | State Journal)

Taylor Yount, active in many pageants and currently America’s Majestic Miss National Miss, moderated the event.

Yount talked a little about the year-round work of the event from the sponsors, the Capital City Woman’s Club. This year marked the 29th year of the club sponsoring the pageant.

“Working on this pageant is a year-round endeavor. In addition to all of the work that goes into preparing for a pageant, the Capital City Woman’s Club holds fundraisers and solicits donations from businesses to cover the production expenses and any additional funds needed for the scholarship and prizes,” Yount said.

There were three rounds of the event that included the contestants coming out in formal attire, swimsuits and then gowns. The contestants were judged by a set of three judges. Attendees were also able to vote for the people’s choice award.

Alongside from the pageant, many residents enjoyed the fair, where many rides and games were set up, as well as food trucks and merchant tents.

Other awards given at the pageant include:

  • Miss Congeniality: Victoria Ransdell

  • People’s Choice: Colleen Shafer

  • Community Service: Addison Baber

  • Highest Interview Score: Victoria Ransdell

  • Second Runner-up: Jessica Harris

  • First Runner-up: Paige Flynn

  • Miss Franklin County (Local): Paige Flynn

Johnson will compete in the Miss Kentucky County Fair pageant in January. 

