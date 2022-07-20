On Tuesday evening at Lakeview Park’s Hancock Pavilion, a large crowd gathered to watch 10 local contestants compete in the Miss Franklin County Fair pageant.
Gracie Johnson, a Windsor native and junior at the University of Kentucky, won the Miss Franklin County Fair title, and was greeted with a large crown, gifts valuing nearly $1,500, $200 in cash and a $500 scholarship on stage.
Johnson’s ambition in life is to obtain a doctorate in occupational therapy to help improve the quality of life for disabled children and she enjoys volunteering at the Ronald McDonald charity through her sorority, Alpha Delta Pi and even has her own initiative, “OH MY Smile” (Optimal Health Makes You Smile) to help improve the health and well-being of children.
Taylor Yount, active in many pageants and currently America’s Majestic Miss National Miss, moderated the event.
Yount talked a little about the year-round work of the event from the sponsors, the Capital City Woman’s Club. This year marked the 29th year of the club sponsoring the pageant.
“Working on this pageant is a year-round endeavor. In addition to all of the work that goes into preparing for a pageant, the Capital City Woman’s Club holds fundraisers and solicits donations from businesses to cover the production expenses and any additional funds needed for the scholarship and prizes,” Yount said.
There were three rounds of the event that included the contestants coming out in formal attire, swimsuits and then gowns. The contestants were judged by a set of three judges. Attendees were also able to vote for the people’s choice award.
Alongside from the pageant, many residents enjoyed the fair, where many rides and games were set up, as well as food trucks and merchant tents.
Other awards given at the pageant include:
Miss Congeniality: Victoria Ransdell
People’s Choice: Colleen Shafer
Community Service: Addison Baber
Highest Interview Score: Victoria Ransdell
Second Runner-up: Jessica Harris
First Runner-up: Paige Flynn
Miss Franklin County (Local): Paige Flynn
Johnson will compete in the Miss Kentucky County Fair pageant in January.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.